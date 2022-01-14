Christopher Lee Lewis, 45, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home.
The family has chosen cremation and will have no services at this time. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Areas of freezing fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 9:20 am
Christopher Lee Lewis, 45, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home.
The family has chosen cremation and will have no services at this time. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.