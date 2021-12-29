Space is being made available in the Christian County Justice Center for anyone that suffered property damage during the tornadoes earlier this month, according to Circuit Judge John Atkins.
Atkins announced Wednesday that, “the Judges of Christian County have decided to make our Justice Center available should tornado victims need a space to meet with volunteer lawyers helping prepare storm related insurance or government paperwork.”
The Kentucky and Christian County Bar Associations are collaborating to provide expertise and assistance in document preparation for filing claims. Justice Center office space will be offered to participants who need to meet with volunteer attorneys.
Anyone with questions can call the office of Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins at 270-889-6537.
For those that still need help from FEMA, residents in the designated counties, which includes Christian County, can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
- Your Social Security Number.
- A general list of damage and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
