Rachel Naomi Remen in her delightful book, “Kitchen Table Wisdom,” writes about consecrating the ordinary. She tells of the Christian mystic Teresa of Avila who found difficulty reconciling the vastness of the life of the spirit with the mundane tasks of her Carmelite convent — washing pots, sweeping floors, folding sheets. Eventually, however, she discovered the connection she could have with God in these everyday chores. Brother Lawrence, a 17th Century Carmelite Lay Brother, also discovered that he could dedicate his life to ordinary things and make them his gift of thanksgiving to God. He dedicated more than forty years of his life scrubbing pots and chopping vegetables in the monastery kitchen. He believed that our sanctification does not depend upon changing our works, but “in doing for God’s sake that which we commonly do for our own.” Our everyday activities whether exciting or not can be dedicated to the glory of God. As Brother Lawrence observed, “God regards not the greatness of the work, but the love with which it is performed.”
A good spiritual practice is to offer the activities of the day to the glory of God. A simple prayer of dedication can remain with you throughout the day in your mundane activities as well as those that seem rewarding. It can be surprising what you are likely to see if in waking you open your eyes and behold life’s colors to see beauty in the gifts that surround you. God is present in the sounds of the day and in the silence. As J. Philip Newell writes, “You are above me, O God, you are within. You are in all things yet contained by no thing. Teach me to seek you in all that has life that I may see you as the Light of life. Teach me to search for you in my own depths that I may find you in every living soul.”
In my own morning prayers I pray for grace during the day, especially for God’s softening graces. So much of life can be hard, rigorous, and confrontational. Instead, what about looking for God in little things, things that are soft, in gentle relationships and peaceful moments? We may think we should be preparing a rich feast to achieve a grand accomplishment. But what about making a snack in the kitchen, giving thanks for the bread of life, the greens from the garden, and a ripe red tomato? Our daily rituals can include attention to the mundane, not just by repeating a habit, but in consecrating every activity to our Beloved with gratitude.
Jesus himself consecrated two very ordinary substances and gave them new meaning. At his Last Supper he “took a loaf of bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and said, ‘This is my body that is for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ In the same way he took the cup also, after supper, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me.’ For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.” (1 Cor. 11:23-26) The ordinary became a way for us to receive the spirit of Christ into our lives as we receive the consecrated bread and wine.
Our whole lives can become sacramental as we consecrate ordinary things, allowing them to become outward and visible signs of inward and spiritual grace.
