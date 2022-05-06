Coach Ryan Davenport’s Lady Panther softball team traveled to Owensboro last weekend to battle it out for the state title in Class 1A.
The All “A” Classic tournament started earlier in the season with Class 1A teams playing for Regional titles.
The Lady Panthers won the Regional Championship by knocking off Clinton County 16-1 and Monroe County 17-1 back on April 2nd.
The state portion of the tournament was held last weekend in Owensboro and featured a full day of pool play action in which Russellville won all three of three games played.
First, Russellville defeated Owensboro Catholic 2-0. The Lady Panthers went on to pound Lynn Camp 16-1. They finished the evening with a 10-0 win over Walton-Verona.
On Sunday, the tournament moved to a single-elimination bracket for the state title. Russellville started the morning knocking off Shelby Valley by a score of 10-2. They advanced to the semi-finals against Holy Cross from Louisville. After taking an early lead, Holy Cross came back to down the Lady Panthers 10-7.
Owensboro Catholic won the tournament by defeating Holy Cross in the championship game 13-0.
The Lady Panthers (19-8) will play Logan County (14-10) in the last district game of the regular season on Tuesday.
