The Muhlenberg County Agricultural & Convention Center is proud to announce the Bluegrass PRCA Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 12 and 13, 2022, in Powderly, Ky. Tickets went on sale in May and may be purchased at https://www.outhousetickets.com. The price for a rodeo ticket is $20.
Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center Director, Alivia Burns, said, “We are incredibly excited to announce the Bluegrass PRCA Rodeo. It has always been a dream to see a rodeo of this size and stature come to our county and facility. We’re expecting fans from all across the United States and are preparing for a big weekend at the Ag Center.”
Additionally, as part of the Rodeo, Greenville Tourism is presenting Terri Clark in concert on Saturday, Aug. 13th, immediately following the conclusion of the rodeo. Special guests, The Andy Brasher Band, will open the show. Rodeo tickets include admission to the concert. Concert tickets are not available for purchase separately.
Burns continued, “We are grateful to Greenville Tourism for their support in presenting the concert. We’re strongly encouraging people to get tickets in advance. Only rodeo attendees and participants will be allowed to attend the concert.”
Sabrina Scott, Greenville Tourism Commission Chairman, added, “We wanted not only to support this great event but to also bring an added entertainment value for all involved. We’re simply thrilled that country music superstar Terri Clark will be joining us for an amazing concert on Saturday night.”
Greenville Tourism Commission Director, Amy Gardner, added, “We’re happy to be able to partner with Alivia to make this event something super special.”
Burns summarized, “It’s always a great thing when we can work together with others in our community to present exciting tourism-driving events. Aug. 12th and 13th will be a huge weekend for all of Muhlenberg County. With the Bluegrass PRCA Rodeo and a Terri Clark concert, Muhlenberg County will definitely be the place to be.”
For additional information including tickets, FAQ, and rodeo information, please visit us on Facebook at Bluegrass Pro Rodeo.
