The annual Kids Count Data Book on children’s well-being, released Aug. 8 by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Kentucky Youth Advocates, again ranks Kentucky 37th in the nation for the overall well-being of its children.
The Data Book rates children’s overall well-being through 16 indicators in four major domains: health, economic security, education, and family and community.
Overall, Kentucky saw improvement in 10 of the 16 indicators, did worse in four, and stayed the same on one. One indicator did not show a comparison.
“Though the commonwealth made progress on a number of indicators of child well-being over the past decade, rankings continue to show that we are not making progress as quickly as other states,” KYA Executive Director Terry Brooks said in a news release. “In fact, Kentucky is in the bottom 10 of states for six of the 16 indicators.”
Nearly one in four Kentuckians are children.
This year’s report says 39% of Kentucky’s children were either overweight or obese in 2019-20, up from 37% in 2016-2017. The national rate is 32%. Kentucky continues to have the highest obesity rate in the nation in children 10 to 17.
Kentucky also saw an increase in the rate of deaths of children per 100,000 residents 19 and under. That rate increased to 35 deaths per 100,000 in 2020 from 32 per 100,000 in 2010. The national rate is 28 deaths per 100,000.
The good news is that Kentucky continues to have a low rate of children without health insurance, 4%. The national average is 5%.
Another indicator of children’s health is the rate of babies born weighing less than 5.5 pounds. That rate was 8.5% in Kentucky in 2020, slightly lower than in recent years.
The good news is that 91% of the state’s high-school students graduate on time, well above the national rate of 86%.
Also, the state saw a slight decrease in the share of Kentucky eighth-graders who were not proficient in math, dropping to 71% in 2019 from 73% in 2009. And while that’s good news, it still means only 29% of them are proficient in math.
Two indicators in this domain worsened. The share of preschool-age children not in nursery school, preschool, or kindergarten increased to 59% in 2016-20 from 56% in 2008-12.
And the share of fourth-graders not proficient in reading inched up to 65% in 2019, from 64% in 2009.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
