United Way of Southern Kentucky is pleased to announce that more than 1,000,000 nonperishable food items have been collected region-wide since the start of the “Feed the Need” food drive in 2009.
This year’s Feed the Need drives resulted in over 61,0000 items being collected in Allen, Barren, Butler, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren counties.
The items were contributed by dozens of organizations that ran food drives throughout the month of March and additional items were collected from store drives on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. The food collected in each county stayed in the county where it was collected and was divided among 15 nonprofit agencies across the region.
“Over the last few months, nonprofit agencies have seen an increased need for food due to inflation. Then the recent windstorms caused damage to numerous homes and many lost electricity from Friday, March 3 until later the following week. That has exasperated the food needs throughout our region. We are so grateful for all the organizations and individuals who volunteered to help collect and sort the much-needed food items. Additionally, we are appreciative of all the shoppers who contributed nonperishable items last weekend. We know thousands of households throughout our area will now be able to get the food assistance they need, and that is exactly why this drive exists! We are so thankful for the community’s support of this annual event.” stated Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. If you or someone you know is facing food insecurity, you can call 211 or 1-844-966-0906, or text 898-211, and a Contact Specialist will search the database for resources to assist you. United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) is a local, independent, non-profit organization that works to identify and address the issues that matter most, change conditions and improve lives. The mission of United Way of Southern Kentucky is to be the leader in bringing together the resources to build a stronger, more caring community. United Way is focused on the building blocks for good quality of life — Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net. Therefore, the vision of United Way is a Southern Kentucky where all residents are educated, healthy, and financially stable.
—Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.