The Kentucky Auctioneers Association named Josh Abner as Auctioneer of the Year 2022-2023.
Abner was designated by the President of the Kentucky Auctioneers Association as the top Auctioneer in Kentucky for the 2022-23 year.
Abner has demonstrated extraordinary leadership commitment to professional excellence and a steadfast commitment to the selfless advancement of the Auction Industry while adhering to the Kentucky Auctioneers Association’s strict professional code of ethics.
