As a child, we always went to my maternal grandparent’s home on Christmas Eve for a meal and exchanged gifts that night. They lived in a small town in Muhlenberg County called Graham which was about 45 minutes from us.
I can remember as a small child taking a detour though to see this elderly lady by the name of Dovie Matheny. The best I recollect, she had been a neighbor to my mom when my mom was a young girl.
As a young child I dreaded this stop because I didn’t know this lady, she had no children my age to play games with and I received no gift from her. The stories of years gone by that they shared didn’t interest me. Why did we have to stop every year so my mom could take her a gift and visit for a few minutes? Why after 50 years does this lady’s name still stick out in my mind?
After Ms. Matheny died and we were no longer making that stop, I began to miss those visits. The smile that lit up her face when she saw my mom. The joy they found in their stories. The embrace as we left, not knowing if this would be their last visit.
I now realize this visit was teaching me that some gifts can be given that aren’t wrapped nor can they be held. The greatest gift we can give is love from our hearts. This is what the gift of Jesus Christ was from God to each of us.
