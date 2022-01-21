How do you learn? There are multiple answers. Think of your senses of seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting, feeling, and spiritual intuitions. Think of the usual ways of going to school, of reading, writing, solving math problems and puzzles, meditating, and personal relationships with others who teach by example either for good or ill. There are endless ways to learn if we treat each day as a gift and each moment as an opportunity to discover something new.
A little Zen story caught my attention as a clever way to teach and for a student to learn.
“Many pupils were studying meditation under the Zen master Sengai. One of them used to arise at night, climb over the temple wall, and go to town on a pleasure jaunt.
Sengai, inspecting the dormitory quarters, found this pupil missing one night and also discovered the high stool he had used to scale the wall. Sengai removed the stool and stood there in its place.
When the wanderer returned, not knowing that Sengai was the stool, he put his feet on the master’s head and jumped down to the grounds. Discovering what he had done, he was aghast.
Sengai said: ‘It is very chilly in the early morning. Do be careful not to catch cold yourself.’
The pupil never went out at
night again.”
This story reminded me of one of the ways Jesus taught. We are familiar with him speaking to large crowds and using parables (little stories) to convey his message. But he also interacted with individuals in a welcoming fashion without judgment of them or their faults. The Samaritan woman at the well is an example. (John 4:5-42) He didn’t judge her for having had five husbands and for living with her boyfriend. He accepted her as she was and told her about living water that would quench her spiritual thirst. Like Sengai, Jesus didn’t scold the woman anymore that Sengai needed to scold his pupil. The lesson and change in behavior was taught in a gentle, respectful way.
This is a good method to use in many of our everyday relationships where problems occur. When I was in charge of personnel for a large staff I tried to put this method into practice. It took time and patience, but I found it best if the persons needing to make a change could discover the need themselves without having their self-esteem damaged by shame. Jesus was a good teacher of this method.
In the ways you learn and teach respect yourself and others. Make learning a joyful experience. In religion, look for good news that uplifts the soul. Life with God is a love affair, the essence of all that is good.
