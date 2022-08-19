Three murders have occurred in Logan County over a 10-day period recently causing a multitude of questions, the biggest being why?
On Thursday, Aug. 4th, the Logan County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to Lewisburg where it was determined a father had shot and killed his son after a verbal altercation. On the following Thursday, Aug. 11th, the Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation, once again in Lewisburg involving a man who was found dead in his driveway after being shot. Just three days later on Saturday, Aug. 13th, the KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department after a soldier from Fort Campbell was found dead from a gunshot in Olmstead.
For Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton, these recent murders so close to one another are unprecedented in our community. “In 25-plus years, I’ve never seen anything like this. It is unprecedented. You hear about it and see it all around us in larger cities but not here,” said Stratton who has worked for the sheriff’s department since 1996.
Stratton said his department has discussed and tried to find a reason for the recent uptick in murders but cannot see any standout reasonings other than people are making poor decisions. None of the murders are linked in any way, said the sheriff adding that crime is on the rise even in our smaller community. “We have seen a rise in domestic disturbances, burglaries, drug offenses, and even shoplifting,” said Stratton. “There also seems to be a climb in violence associated with these as well.”
The sheriff said the reason he asks the Kentucky State Police to join in on an investigation is due to manpower. When you have the number of high-level crime incidents in such a short time as recently, the sheriff’s department doesn’t have enough detectives to handle the immense amount of running that is required in these types of investigations. “Time is of the essence,” said Stratton.
“We do the best we can but sometimes we need to rely on our KSP partners, especially if it looks like a crime that may involve other states and numerous witnesses,” said Stratton adding he has really good people working at the sheriff’s office but the KSP has a much larger resource of detectives. Bringing these two agencies together only helps sever the citizens of Logan County. “I think it’s important to the citizens of our community to reach out to the KSP when we need them. We have a good working relationship.”
