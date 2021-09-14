Jessie James Boisseau, Sr., age 76, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home.
James was born in Logan County, Ky. on Aug. 9, 1945, to the late John and Nancy (Robertson) Boisseau. He is a member of the Olmstead Baptist Church. James was employed with the Logan County Board of Education with over 25 years as a custodian with the Olmstead School. He retired from the Logan County High School where he worked in maintenance.
James is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Jewell Boisseau and William Allen Boisseau, and a sister, Marie Long.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Boisseau; his son, James Boisseau, Jr. of Georgetown, Ky.; his daughter, Jamie Boisseau of Georgetown, Ky.; two brothers, Larry Glen Boisseau (Debbie) of Olmstead and Eugene Boisseau of Olmstead; five sisters, Kathy Rager of Olmstead, Mary Murphy (Otis) of Olmstead, Dorothy Murphy of Indianapolis, Vicky Hudnall (Ricky) of Russellville, and Brenda Abston (Jim) of Adairville, and four grandchildren.
Funeral services for Jessie James Boisseau, Sr. were conducted Sunday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Butch Nash officiating. Burial followed in the Dripping Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began Saturday, Sept. 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Sunday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 3:30 p.m.
The family asks that donations be made to the Logan County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.