Logan County Recycling CenterThe Logan County Recycling Center has received calls from several businesses asking when cardboard pickups will start again since litter abatement inmates are currently working. Jailer Phil Gregory is working with us to provide inmates for recycling as soon as possible, but due to state regulations, they are still not available for recycling at this time. Nathan Cockrill, county solid waste coordinator, does regret the center cannot pick up cardboard yet and hopes this can resume in the future. Cockrill will notify everyone when this is the case.
Logan County Public Library Checking out Laptops-HotspotsWe are so excited to announce our Logan Connected Mobile Device Kit. Need a laptop or wifi at home? You can now check out a laptop and wifi hotspot with your library card. LCPL was awarded a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Access to reliable internet and computers is vital to helping our community with workforce and educational activities. This grant has allowed us to assemble 10 laptop and hotspot kits available for check out to our community.
Raffle Tickets On Sale for Chevy TruckYou could be driving off in a brand new Chevy truck, it only takes one ticket to win. (But getting a few won’t hurt). Tickets are $100 each. Only 1000 will be sold. You can purchase tickets online with the QR code. The drawing will be on May 1, 2021. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s local patients and families. You can go online to purchase tickets at hospicesoky.org/keys-to-living.
Summer Nights Cruise-InsSummer Nights Cruise-In on the Square in Russellville May 8, June 12, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and plenty of fun. Proceeds will be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Building CampaignLife Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Logan County Preschool ScreeningsLogan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
