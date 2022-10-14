OCT. 20 and 27Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament
Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCutchen Coke Park, 250 Spring St, Auburn. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Kids under age 11 are $5. For more information, call 270-731-7641.
OCT. 14-16Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous
Annual Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous at Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville will be held the weekend of Oct. 14-16.
OCT. 14Chili Supper
Greenridge Crossroads Community Church Center is having a chili supper and meet and greet Friday, Oct. 14. Come out and enjoy some great fellowship and food. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will stop when the food runs out. There will be a cakewalk and a bonfire (weather permitting).
OCT. 18Preschool Pumpkin Days
Preschool Pumpkin Days will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Logan County Extension Cooperative, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville for 3-5-year-olds from 4-5:30 p.m. Early Learning giveaways, pumpkin decorating, and a photo booth. This is a free event.
OCT. 202022 Candidate Forum
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a 2022 Candidate Forum on Oct. 20th at 5 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse.
OCT. 21 & 22Friends of Lake Malone Annual Halloween Bash
Friends of Lake Malone’s Annual Halloween Bash at Lake Malone State Park will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at the haunted pavilion only from 7-9 p.m. This event will cost $5. On Saturday, Oct. 22, there will be goodie bags, games, trick-or-treat, and a campsite decorating contest. This event will be held at 331 State Route 8001, Dunmor. All events are weather permitting. Bring one canned good per person. There will be concessions for sale.
OCT. 22Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. at their facility located at 717 S. Main, Lewisburg Road. There are no income or address requirements.
Coon Range Fish & Game Club Chili Supper
The Coon Range Fish & Game Club will be hosting a Chili & Soup Supper Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-6 p.m. with a dance from 6-9 p.m. featuring the Sawmill Revival. The cost is $5 and includes a drink and dessert.
Logan County Humane Society Halloween/Fall Festival
Logan County’s Humane Society will be hosting a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be at 3 p.m. There will be vendors, drinks, and face painting. Also, half-price adoptions.
Auburn Zombie Run/Walk
Auburn’s Tourism will be holding its annual Zombie Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration will be at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m. at the pavilion in the city’s park. Costumes are encouraged and there will be an award given for the best overall costume. Preregistration is $25. The day of the race will cost you $30. Online registration is available at auburn.ky.gov/tourism
OCT. 23Kirby Funeral Services’ 3rd Annual Fall Cruise-In and Car Show
Kirby Funeral Services’ 3rd Annual Fall Cruise-In and Car Show with Clay & Friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at 110 Franklin Rd, Russellville. All are welcome. Proceeds will be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Several vendors will be there as well as music and a 50-50 drawing.
Reunion
There will be a Stamps/White family reunion Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center In Auburn, KY.
OCT. 28Pumpkin Trail
A Pumpkin Trail will be held at McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at the Soccer Field from Oct. 28th through the 30th. Smores will be served at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For more information, call 270-725-5923.
Blood Drive
New Friendship Baptist Church will be having a blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 from 12-6 p.m. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: auburn19 to schedule an appointment. Or, just drop by the church.
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza in Russellville will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 307 p.m. There will be music, food vendors, a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, a lifting contest, and raffles and giveaways. All proceeds will go towards the victims of the Bilyeu Food Truck accident. The lifting deadline is Oct. 25/Quik Fit at 1144 9th St, Russellville.
OCT. 29
Halloween Parade
Auburn’s Inaugural Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. downtown Auburn. Maceo will be in concert after the parade.
NOV. 5E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
