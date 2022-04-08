Pennyrile Electric Scholarships
This year Pennyrile Electric will award twelve $1,000 scholarships to students in our service area. Applications can be printed from our website at https://www.precc.com/.../2022-Scholarship-Application.pdf. The deadline is April 15th.
Preschool Screening
Logan County Schools will be having a preschool screening for the 2022-2023 school year on April 15th and 29th at the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Call Kim Guffy for an appointment at 270-726-2436.
2022 Walk for Life Choice
Registration for the 2022 Walk for Life Choice to be held on April 23 is officially live. You can register, fundraise, donate or find out more information about our Walk all in the same place! Just visit lifechoiceky.org/events and follow the link. We will be announcing this year’s fundraising prizes and a preview of our 2022 Walk t-shirt next week. The first three people to register for the Walk get a free merch item (your choice of a mug, hat, or t-shirt).
Friday, April 8Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt
The United Methodist Church in Lewisburg will be having a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. (ages birth to 12 years). Children will be divided into age groups. This is a rain or shine event. Supper will be served before the hunt.
Saturday, April 9Green House Opens
Logan County High School FFA Green House opens at 2200, Bowling Green Road, Russellville.
Bunny Run/Walk
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting a Bunny Run/Walk at Auburn Park Saturday, April 9 with check-in at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration is $20 by March 29 and $25 on April 9. Registration forms are available at Auburn City Hall, the Carpenter & Fitness Center, and Quik Fit. This will be a fast and flat course, with just enough hills to keep the shin splints away. Only pre-registered participants are guaranteed a t-shirt.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held on Russellville Park Square Saturday, April 9 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Easter Egg Hunt
The City of Russellville and Walmart are sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Russellville Sports Complex off Armory Drive. This event will be held for ages 1-10. There will be five divisions with prizes awarded for each division. Bring your camera and take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Tuesday, April 1212th Annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk
The 12th Annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk will be held on Tuesday, April 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m., starting at Carrico Park Square in Russellville. Wear your blue and show your support for the children that were impacted by abuse and neglect in Logan County
Talent Tuesday Job Fair & Hiring Event
The Talent Tuesday Job Fair & Hiring event will be held Tuesday, April 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Logan County Public Library. The event is hosted by the South Central Workforce Development Board.
Wednesday, April 13LEAD/IDA Meeting
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, April 13 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting Wednesday, April 13. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Friday, April 15Good Friday Service
On Friday, April 15th, there will be a Good Friday service at the Lewisburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church off of Highway 431 starting at 6 p.m. If the weather is good, there will be a concluding portion of the service outside as we relive the walk to Calvary!
Saturday, April 16Russellville Rural Fire Department Auction
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be hosting its annual fundraising auction Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extention Office. Pork tenderloin will be served with all the fixings for $7. The kid’s hot dog plate will be $4. There will be live entertainment provided by Clay Bilyeu. A grand prize of $300 cash will be given out with lots of door prizes and fun for everyone.
Easter Egg Hunt
Lewisburg Masonic Lodge and the Lewisburg Lions Club will host the Easter Egg Hunt this year. It will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. It will be held at McKinney Park in Lewisburg this year. All children are invited to attend. We will have four age groups. For more information, call 270-755-4011.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Get ready for a fun-filled night Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (registration is at 6 p.m.) at 169 Wrenwood Drive, Auburn. There will be over 3,500 hundred eggs to hunt with lots of great prizes available, and an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We will have wine to purchase as well and a food truck on location. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall or Carriage House Vineyards for $20 and that includes 1 glass of wine or wine slushie and participation in the Egg Hunt. We are also offering designated driver tickets for $15 which will include the Egg Hunt only. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be an additional $5. So bring your flashlight, and your Easter baskets, and get ready for a night filled with food, wine, lots of prizes, and fun! This is a 21+ event. Please bring a form of ID to participate. You will be checked upon entry. The event is being sponsored by Auburn Kentucky Tourism.
Sunday, April 17Sunrise Service
On Sunday, April 17th, there will be a Sunrise Service at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church off of Stacker Street starting a 6 a.m. with Bro. Tim Nugent sharing the Easter Message.
Praise Service
Sunday, April 17th, there will be an evening Praise Service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg featuring the 35 volce Community Choir for a moving worship experience centered on the Cross and Jesus’ Resurrection. For more information, please contact Larry Vaught at 270-977-5823 and LIKE Lewisburg Community Ministries, KY on Facebook for this and other events.
Friday, April 22Auction and Chili Supper
There will be an auction and chili supper at the Schochoh Community Center Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. Adults are $8, and children three and under are free. There will be chili, a hot dog or sandwich, dessert, and drink. Proceeds will be used to help for repairs to the community center.
Waste Tire Day
Logan County’s Spring Waste Tire Day will be held April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Logan County Road Barn, 1088 Peyton Street, Russellville. For more information, call 270-726-7220.
Monday, April, 25, 26, 27Manifest Youth Revival
There will be a Manifest Youth Revival beginning Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville.
