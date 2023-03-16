Black History Month at Library
Looking for excitement, visit the Logan County Public Library and view the Black History Month Display on “Black Resistance” which features three individuals who refused to accept slavery as normal. The displays are presented by Minister Tammra Turner of Bowling Green and the author, John F. Baker Jr., of Springfield, Tenn. While there, test your knowledge of black history with the WHO AM I Trivial and other items presented by the library in celebration of Black History Month. You won’t be disappointed.
LC Staff Legends: Pictures Needed
The Logan County High School Yearbook team is currently designing a game that will go on sale in a few months. A part of that game will include pictures of legendary LCHS teachers, administrators, and other staff members, like Mr. Birdwhistell, Ms. Dockins, Ms. Mounts, Mr. Atkins, etc. If you have a full-body image of any legendary staff member from Logan County’s recent or distant past (preferably taken during their tenures at LCHS), please email the picture to ryan.bailey@logan.kyschools.us with the subject line: LC Legends. Please include the staff member’s name in the email as well as what his or her position was at LC.
FEB. 16, 21
Spring Soccer for U-14
Russellville Parks and Recreation Spring Soccer Sign-ups will be 2-7 p.m. each night. The fee is $40. Children must be 4 by March 4 to participate. For children to participate in the U-12 teams, they must remain 12 for the entire season. Contact the Parks and Rec Office at 270-726-5033 for more information.
FEB. 18
Women at War Red River Revival Event
The historic Red River Meeting House is the site for the Women at War Red River Revival Event being held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Visit www.womenatwarevents.com for additional information and to register.
FEB. 24
Agriculture Appreciation Luncheon
Logan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting the annual Agriculture Appreciating Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Extension Complex, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
FEB. 25
Schochoch Pancake Breakfast
Please join us in Schochoch for a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6-9 a.m. at the Schochoh Community Center, 3720 Schochoh Road, Adairville. The cost is $5 a plate and will consist of three pancakes, sausage or bacon, and a drink. To-go plates can be purchased as well.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 25th at the facility on Lewisburg Road in Lewisburg. From 9-11 a.m. Signs will be posted for your convenience.
MARCH 17, 27 & April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, March 17, Monday, March 27, and Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
