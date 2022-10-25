Julia Miller Young, 82, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Visitation will be held at Summers and Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 5:24 pm
Julia Miller Young, 82, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Visitation will be held at Summers and Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.