James Edward Baker, 83, of Hopkinsville, died Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from noon until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Lexington, he was born June 24, 1939 the son of the late Beldon Baker and Tressie Hamilton Baker. He was a retired machinist have worked Civil Service at Fort Campbell. He had also worked as a foreman at Thomas Industries. He was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a Charter Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a member of the VFW Post 1913, the American Legion, DAV, and the Moose Lodge. He was also a member of Concord Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Hobart Ray Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Baker; his daughters: Susan Boggess of Clarksville, Tenn., and Sheryl (Kenny) Ellis of Hopkinsville; his brothers, Beldon (Annie) Baker, Jr. and David A. Baker both of Hopkinsville, and William “Bill” (Maureen) Baker of Mims, Fla.; his sisters, Virginia Gail Baker (Donald) Samples and Mary Sue Baker Sturgill both of Hopkinsville; his grandson, Colton (Paige) Ellis; and his great grandson, Rhett Corbin Ellis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hopkinsville YMCA or the VFW Post 1913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.