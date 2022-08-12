Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters.
Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Anderson, a native of Russellville, Ky., plays an important role as an instructor at NETC, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service.
“I enjoy seeing the look of clarity on junior sailors’ faces when they finally understand how something works,” said Anderson. “Knowing I can pass on the knowledge that I was given makes me feel accomplished.”
Instructors are experts in the subject matter they teach, and they provide cutting-edge technical training that transforms civilians into mission-ready sailors.
Anderson, a 2008 Russellville High School graduate, joined the Navy 13 years ago.
“I joined the Navy for opportunities that I would have never had if I had stayed in my hometown,” said Anderson.
According to Anderson, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Russellville.
“I learned that nothing in life will be handed to you,” said Anderson. “If you want success, you have to put in the work yourself.”
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth, and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Serving in the Navy means Anderson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important for long-distance fighting, transportation of vital assets, and working as a deterrent before anything happens,” said Anderson.
Anderson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest accomplishment is earning my Engineering Officer of the Watch qualification,” said Anderson. “The knowledge required for it shows how far I’ve come since joining. I have the trust of a captain to run an entire plant vital for missions, which brings me happiness.”
As Anderson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means putting my life on the line to ensure my family and friends can enjoy their freedoms without worry,” added Anderson.
