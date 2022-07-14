Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton addressed members of the fiscal court Tuesday about the hiring of seven School Resource Officers (SROs) and passing a hiring package he, the school system, and magistrate Tyler Davenport put together.
Kentucky HB 63 now requires that all schools have an SRO to help protect students and faculty. Logan County has five feeder schools, one high school, and the CTC.
“We have been working with Tyler and the school about figuring numbers out to recruit (law enforcement) retirees in the position of SRO in the school system,” said Stratton. “We are looking at a total of seven positions, one in each school, and one at the CTC. The SRO at the CTC would be a floater as well. This position would be next to the high school if needed. Plus, there are a lot of extra kids at CTC from other school districts.”
The sheriff said they created a job description with a pay scale to recruit, which he feels is very competitive. All schools in the state are competing to hire additional SROs to meet the new law which creates a shallow hiring pool.
“Now that HB 63 has come down and mandated schools to have this, we wanted to not just make this about the schools, but the fiscal court, the sheriff’s office, and the school coming together with a plan to make sure we go out with the best recruiting package and get those SROs in the schools as soon as possible,” Stratton said. “We’ve come up with numbers that are very competitive with Warren and Simpson Counties which is who we are really competing against.”
The county and school system currently operate on a 60-40 cost agreement for resource officers, which Stratton believes is fair. “We’ve always had a good relationship with our schools. We are happy with this. It’s a win-win for everybody,” said the sheriff.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport added, “It’s important that we do what is best for our kids the way that the world is today.”
Stratton reminded the court that Logan County is similar to Uvalde, Texas, a small town that recently experienced a mass shooting at their school. “We never think anything like that will reach us, but I can tell you, it’s all around us, it’s not if, it’s when,” said the sheriff.
Ben Kemplin of the Logan County Schools spoke to the court members Tuesday saying, “We are grateful and appreciate the work you’ve put in. The 40% helps us tremendously. Our cost for 60% is $265,000 a year. It’s a huge investment but we can never invest too much for the safety and security of our students. They are not just our kids, they are everybody’s.”
The court unanimously approved moving forward with the salary package to attract law enforcement retirees for the position of School Resource Officer, as well as creating the position of Sergeant to manage the SROs.
The Russellville School System currently has School Resource Officers in each of its schools.
