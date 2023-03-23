Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MARCH 23 & 24
Habitat Warehouse Spring Sale
Habitat for Humanity will be having its Warehouse Spring Sale March 23 & 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 320 W. Kentucky Ave in Franklin. Limited appliances, faucets, paint, tile, sinks/vanities, furniture, headboards, framed prints, light fixtures, doors, home goods, decor, and more.
MARCH 24, 31Annual Fish Fry
Live the Proof will host its third annual fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 10, March 24, and March 31 at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and dessert. Delivery is available. To place an order, contact Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
MARCH 25
Women’s History Month Luncheon
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will host a Women’s History Month Luncheon Saturday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Blewett-Bradley Building on North High Street behind the Franklin Electric Plant Board. The 2023 Honorees are Brandi McClain-Boyce, Lisa Deavers, Keshia Matthews, and the Matthew 25 Clothes Closet. The luncheon is open to the public. There is no charge to attend.
Book Sale
The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days in the basement of the Goodnight Memorial Library on South Main Street. Proceeds support the Goodnight Memorial Library.
MARCH 28
Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park Tuesday, March 28 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution is drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency are required for the household. For more information call Community Action at 270-586-3238.
CSFP Commodity Distribution
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, March 28 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines. To apply call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
Christ Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be Saturday, April 1st at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St, beginning at 8 a.m. Drive by and pick up. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt
The Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 1 on the Courthouse lawn beginning at 1 p.m. The children’s divisions include ages two and three, ages four through six, and ages seven through nine with a section for special needs students. There will also be a division for adults ages 18 and over. More than 5,000 eggs will be in the Easter Egg Hunt. There will be a large golden egg grand prize, one large egg per age group, and luck small golden eggs. An Easter backdrop for pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available. Information about the Easter Egg Hunt is posted on the Kiwanis Club of Franklin-Simpson Facebook page. The rain date is April 8 also at 1 p.m.
