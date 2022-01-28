If you are waiting for the ideal conditions to appear in order to live an ideal life, it isn’t going to happen.
If you are waiting on the perfect moment to arrive so that you can find peace and happiness in your life, it isn’t going to happen.
Life is filled with problems to fix, obstacles to climb, and challenges to overcome. We can complain and feel sorry for ourselves or we can make the most out of each moment in life.
Once sin entered into the world the reality of a perfect world was lost forever. God still surrounds us with beauty. We often fail to see it because we are complaining about our lot in life.
Our challenge each day is to open our eyes to the beauty, love, peace, and happiness that surrounds us. Don’t start the day complaining. Start the day praising God for the blessings to be found in this day.
And even though sin has brought about all the chaos in this world, we do have the promise of enjoying the perfect living conditions again in a place prepared for us called heaven.
