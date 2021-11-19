Watching cooking shows on TV serves to reinforce the fact that my culinary experience is quite limited. Often I fail to recognize a lot of the ingredients that chefs put in the mixing bowl.
Before the international view of food was so widespread, we seemed to think that the only way to feed ourselves was as we saw it done in our community circle.
A neighbor family, who were even more sheltered than we were, received a gift bag of fruit at Christmas one year. With the oranges and bananas were a few grapefruit. They had no idea what to do with them so they cut them open and sprinkled on some salt. After they told us about it, we tried salt the next time we bought grapefruit and decided we liked them better that way than with sugar.
At a dinner on the church grounds when I was very small, one family had brought an ice cream freezer wrapped in a quilt for insulation. I could hardly wait for my favorite dessert, but when I approached, the server asked if I would like some sherbert. Never having heard that word before, I, for some unknown reason, related it to a sheep or a shepherd. I declined, and privately asked my mother what it was when we got in the Model A to go home.
In the 1940s, a friend who was in the Army and was stationed in one of or northern states told of his ignorance being exposed. A buddy one night suggested that they go into town and get a pizza pie. Thinking that he said a piece of pie, my friend was all for it but was in for a surprise. That was before there were pizza places on every corner throughout the country and the “pie” had been dropped along the way.
Soon after we were married, a sister-in-law who grew up in a northern city invited us to supper. She served chow mein over crisp Chinese noodles and nothing else for the main course. That seemed rather strange, but I asked no questions. I ended up copying the recipe to take home and it became a favorite meal at our house.
Room mother days came along and I was often helping at the snack booth at ball games and other school events. Always available were hot dogs and hamburgers. A friend in the same position in a neighboring county told me that they were having success with sloppy joes; more buns could be sold with less meat on them than was required to make hamburger patties. That sounded rather messy to prepare, but sloppy joes caught on and more concession stand profits were realized for school projects.
When the ground beef Tastee Treet burger with its secret seasoning was brought to Russellville, we were eager to give it a try, and we were not disappointed. If we went to town, there was no question as to where we would eat lunch, go after a doctor’s appointment, or hang out after a movie.
After Tastee’s long run ended and the recipe was made public, it remained at the top of my list of special “new” foods that I discovered and adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.