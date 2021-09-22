Silas Staley, Jr., age 70, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Greenview Regional Hospital.
Silas was born in Paducah, Ky. on July 15, 1950, to the late Silas, Sr. and Mary Ella (Smith) Staley. He was a painter contractor and a Baptist. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Ricky Staley, Buddy Neely, and Ray Hardy, and a sister, Shirley Walker Vance.
Silas is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Staley; four daughters, Melissa Hanna (Gary) of Atoka, Tenn., Mary Alicia Staley Edwards (James) of Auburn, Cynthia Elizabeth White of Bowling Green, and Brittany Staley of Auburn; a brother, Robert Vance Staley of Amarillo, Texas; two sisters, Barbara Richey of Auburn and Mary Frances LaVoie of Oregon; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Silas Staley, Jr, Sunday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
