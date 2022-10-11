Logan Family Practice has announced that Erinn Basista, APRN, has joined its staff and will be offering primary care services to patients throughout Logan County and the surrounding areas. Erinn brings more than 9 years of clinical experience to Logan Family Practice.
“Erinn has experience in treating a range of primary care health issues, and she is an excellent addition to our team,” said Janie Davenport, Market Director for Physician Services at Logan Memorial Hospital. “Primary care is an increasing concern in Logan County and our surrounding areas, and Erinn’s expertise will be important as Logan Memorial Hospital strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and making communities healthier.”
Erinn joins Logan Family Practice from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, where she was a nurse practitioner. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked as a nurse in the Coronary Care Unit and Post-Anesthesia Care unit at Med Center Health.
Erinn graduated from Western Kentucky University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Western Kentucky University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Kentucky Coalition of Nurse Practitioners and Midwives and a member of Sigma Theta Tau.
Erinn lives in Warren County with her husband and two daughters.
Erinn is seeing patients at Logan Family Practice. To schedule an appointment, please call 270.726.7664 or schedule online at LoganMemorialMedicalGroup.com.
