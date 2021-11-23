Auburn’s old Dairy Dip, located on Main Street beside Earl’s restaurant, will soon be coming down but when is still the question. The city obtained the property last year with the idea of clearing it to make space for outdoor market vendors.
RV Woodard has agreed to donate his time to remove the structure that is at least 60 years old. Mayor Mike Hughes stated he thought the building was constructed in the 1950s. The Dairy Dip occupied the building for years, however, other businesses have operated there as well throughout the years. The building has been vacant for a while now.
“I really thought it would have been gone by now,” said Auburn Councilwoman Rhonda Sullivan adding she is not rushing anyone and realizes Woodard is currently working on the city’s cemetery expansion.
“RV Woodard will be tearing down the building as soon as he is finished with the cemetery project,” said Auburn Clerk Becka Cox.
The city has taken over responsibility for the Auburn Cemetery as of Monday, Nov. 8th. The cemetery used to be run by the Cemetery Association which is now desolved.
“The Cemetery Association was once in control, unfortunately, most have gotten older and some have passed on,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan said the HVAC unit has already been removed at the old dip. She added she hoped it would be cleared away by next spring or summer, ready for vendors who grow gardens and sell their vegetables and or fruits.
In the future, a covered pavilion may be built on the property, but for now, it will be an open lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.