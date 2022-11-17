Adam and I spent the better part of Saturday mowing leaves and doing yard work at Flint Ridge. It was a job, but at the same time, I truly enjoyed it. As I have stated so many times, being out there has my mind drifting back in time and to conversations that really make me think. Our granddaughter McCuddy had asked me earlier in the week why they named the farm the after her. I explained that her dad named her after her great-great-grandmother Bettie McCuddy. She was getting a little confused with all this and then asked was Bettie McCuddy named after her grandmother and I told her no, Bettie’s grandmother was Jessie Ferguson, she married a McCuddy. With her being only six years old, all of this was a little overwhelming for her so we changed the subject. As I continued working in the yard, my mind went back to our conversation and my 2nd great-grandmother Jessie Ferguson. I have talked about her in the past, but never really elaborated on her life and where she came from.
Jessie Ferguson was born in Clarksville, Tenn. at the Ferguson family home named “Summertrees,” in 1851.
She married my 2nd great-grandfather Felix Ross McCuddy in 1876 and moved to Flint Ridge that same year. She had four children, the oldest was my great-grandfather Robert Ferguson McCuddy, then Issac Ross McCuddy, followed by Nancy Minor McCuddy Stevenson, and the baby was Charles Overton McCuddy.
Many family stories speak of the strong character she had and what a wonderful example she was to her family and community.
Today with all our modern advances and ways to communicate, it is easy to reach out to our family and friends when we have a bad day or just need a listening ear when we are feeling overwhelmed. As I was looking at the front of the house, I thought how lonely it must have been then as the basic form of communication was by mail. Sometimes I feel isolated, and I live in the middle of town, can you imagine not being able to jump in the car and drive to your sister’s or best friend’s house to vent or have a shoulder to cry on? So many of our families living in that time had to be strong and self-reliant to make it through.
Uncle Overton told us stories about his parents and how excited his mother would become when she and his dad would take a trip to Clarksville back to “Summertrees,” her family home. He stated they would be gone for several days as it was half a day’s trip or more just to get from Adairville to Clarksville by horse and buggy. Uncle Overton would emphasize how happy she would be when she returned, and he could still see her “glad to be home” smile. Wow, do we take things for granted.
I wish you all a wonderful week and hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
With the holidays approaching you may need a good appetizer recipe, this is an old one but always a good one to share.
Taco Dip
2 lbs of ground beef
1 can refried beans
Salsa 1 cup water
2 cups of Mexican shredded cheese
2 pkgs of taco seasoning
Brown ground beef, drain and add taco seasoning with 1 cup of water. Spread beans in the bottom of the baking dish, spread beef mixture over beans the spread salsa over meat. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bubbly. Sprinkle cheese over top and place back in the oven until melted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.