On Monday, Logan County hosted Daviess County as the Lady Cougars looked to extend a two-game winning streak. The visitors had different plans. The Daviess County Lady Panthers won 51-35.
Gracie Borders led Logan County in scoring with ten points. Kadyn Costello had seven. Emerson McKinnis finished with six. Sierra Seiber and Abby Hinton each had five points in the game. Gracies Borders also pulled down ten rebounds.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars hosted South Warren. The Lady Spartans left town with an overtime win, 48-34.
Kadyn Costello led with ten against South Warren. Gracie Borders added nine.
The Lady Cougars (3-19) will be on the road at Allen County (5-11) Saturday at 6 pm.
