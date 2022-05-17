A Lewisburg, Ky. man was arrested today by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for murder.
David Odeal Slagle, 44, was being sought Friday, May 13, by Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 at the request of the Todd County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting on Heltsley Road, Clifty, Ky.
When KSP Detectives arrived on the scene, they found a female deceased from a gunshot wound. The Todd County Coroner pronounced Deborah McGee, 57, of Lewisburg, Ky., dead.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for murder on Slagle.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department received information Slagle was at 2110 Duncan Ridge Road where homeowners advised law enforcement he had arrived at the residence before daylight today. Deputies set up a perimeter and ordered Slagle to come out. After a few moments, he exited the residence and was arrested without further incident.
