June 29 and July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen D&D
Join Delaney for an evening of Dungeons and Dragons! Make your character, go on an adventure, and come back for another session when you can. Space is limited; first come, first to join the party.
July 6, 13, 20 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Tie Dye Thursday
Color your summer at Tie Dye Thursday. A different item every week. Provided items are limited and first come, first served, so get here early!
July 10, 17, and 24 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at Russellville Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10 a.m. Adult crafts, 9 a.m.
July 10, 17, and 24 at 12 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Want something to keep you busy when we don’t have events this summer? Stop by any branch to pick up a craft kit! Kits vary in type and complexity, but will always be a good experience. Branch delivery might be delayed; call your preferred branch to confirm before driving in.
July 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at Auburn Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10 a.m. Adult crafts, 9 a.m.
July 12, 19, and 26 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Adult Craft Kits
We’ll have a limited supply of weekly adult craft kits for pickup in Russellville in June and July. Sometimes, they’ll be leftover kits from the park craft programs that week. Available Wednesdays and as supplies last.
July 21 at 3 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Karaoke
Bring your friends and sing some karaoke with Mandy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.