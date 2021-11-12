On Nov. 3, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle in Cave City. The vehicle was stopped on the I-65 entrance ramp from KY-70 for a traffic violation.
During the stop, Troopers were granted consent to search by the driver, Victor Rodriguez, age 31, of Newark, N.J. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 7.5 pounds of suspected Fentanyl were located. The suspected Fentanyl was discovered in pill form that had been tightly wrapped and vacuum-sealed.
Victor Rodriguez was arrested and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Rodriguez was charged with the following: trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl), license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal, and promoting contraband — 1st degree
Further investigation today has led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine also being located in the vehicle. Charges stemming from the cocaine are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Jordan Matthews.
