After completing the third of three public community meetings on Thursday about the proposed consolidated high school to be built by Christian County Public Schools, the next step is a vote by the school board at next week’s meeting.
As CCPS administrators gave their presentation for the proposal at South Christian Elementary school, superintendent Chris Bentzel confirmed that it would be discussed and likely voted on at the next school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19.
“The board meeting will be next Thursday,” Bentzel said. “That’s not trying to be a secret. We will be putting out the agenda (today). People are more than welcome to come and speak for and against.”
There was some concerns raised by those in attendance that the board vote was happening too quickly.
“This is not something that has been talked about for weeks,” Bentzel said. “This is something that has been talked about for six months.”
In addition to the length of time the consolidated school plans have been discussed there is time factor on some of the funds that will be used to build the new school.
Over $32 million in federal money earmarked to go toward facilities makes up a good chunk of the approximate $110 million budget for the proposed school.
“By September of 2024 that money has to be spent and used,” Bentzel said. “I think it’s an injustice for that money to go unspent.”
There was also questions about why the public has not been polled about if they want a single high school to serve the county. Bentzel responded that those who have been involved in the process have heard from plenty of stakeholders.
“It’s not that we’re not listening to people,” Bentzel said. “I don’t think we need to do a poll because we have feedback.”
Some community members questioned why a new two school system wasn’t looked at more.
During the presentation, assistant superintendent Josh Hunt talked about the money that can be saved by building just one new high school instead of two new ones.
He said that it would cost approximately 15% to build two high schools instead of one and there would be an additional $2 million per year saved in operational costs.
“When you’ve got the three high schools — and that’s basically what Christian County, Hopkinsville and Gateway Academy are — they operate on about an $11.5 million a year budget,” Hunt said. “So when you talk about combining the three, saving $2 million a year is a pretty conservative estimate.”
In the plans for the new consolidated high school the programs currently offered by the Gateway Academy would be taught under the same roof as the high school — instead of being a separate building that requires students to be bussed for classes.
And that is just one of several safety issues that would be addressed with a new consolidated high school
“Safety is a huge concern,” Bentzel said. “It’s the one that we think we can definitely do a better job of than with the current model we have. In a state of the art facility, that we’ve seen before firsthand, we will not have as many exterior doors or students transitioning. We will have everyone under one roof.”
Currently both high schools are in need of replacement, with Hopkinsville High School being the priority. If plans moved forward to build two new high schools instead of one, it would mean that students at Christian County High School would have to wait eight to 10 years to get a new building.
Bentzel said that there is at least one street in Hopkinsville where students that live on one side are districted to go to Hopkinsville High, while students on the other side of the road are districted for Christian County High School.
“It’s very hard for me to say that kids on one side of that street get their new school and the kids on the other side of the street have to wait eight to 10 years for their new facility,” he said. “(A consolidated school) is equitable outcomes for all.”
Other concerns that were raised included planning for future growth and making sure to serve the southern part of Christian County and Fort Campbell.
Currently there are approximately 2,350 high school students in the school district and the new school will be built to accommodate up to 2,500.
If Fort Campbell were to add another battalion to the base, it could greatly impact the number of students at the high school.
“We want to make sure we address our Fort Campbell population and the growth,” Bentzel said. “We’ll listen and be in constant contact with Fort Campbell and take that into consideration when it comes to Fort Campbell’s growth.”
