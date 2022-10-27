The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats were 12 minutes away from potentially winning the Class 4-A Region 1 District 2 regular season championship but their offense was held to 7 yards in the 4th quarter for their 36-21 loss at the Warren East Raiders last Thursday.
“We lost the game in the end and it was a combination of some things,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We made some silly mistakes and penalties on both sides of the football throughout the course of the entire game. Now they have steamrolled every team they have played and the score is not indicative of how the game was played. Overall it was a hard-fought game but we did some things that put ourselves behind and we couldn’t come back from it.”
Warren East’s first victory over Franklin-Simpson snaps their 10-game losing streak against them.
“It’s one of those deals that you have 10 years of futility going and we weren’t just facing this Franklin-Simpson team,” Raiders’ head coach Jeff Griffith said. “We were facing a 10-year run of little success and it was not just getting a monkey off our back, it was like a 1,000-pound gorilla that we were fighting, as well as playing a very good Franklin-Simpson football team.”
The Wildcats started off the game strong as they marched 79 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive. A 25-yard pass to Daniel Klingman from Mathias Dickerson set up a 25-yard touchdown run by Gavin Dickerson for the early 7-0 lead.
Last week, Chaney mentioned that his team cannot make major mistakes that give Warren East opportunities to score. The Raiders recovered a punt that bounced off the speed turg and hit a Wildcat player. On the very next play, Quinton Hollis ran for a 20-yard touchdown that tied the game 7-7.
Franklin-Simpson responded on their ensuing possession that carried over into the 2nd Quarter. Bake McPherson ran for a 12-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Later, Jesse Punzalan’s 12-yard run set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Lane Alford as they regained the lead 14-7.
The Raiders took advantage of field position on their final possession of the 1st half. Dane Parsley ran the ball four times for 33 yards and Hollis ran the ball twice for 10 yards which included his 5-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion attempt failed as the Wildcats led 14-13 at halftime.
Chaney rolled the dice to start the 3rd quarter as his team executed an onside kick that fooled Warren East and they recovered the kick on the Wildcats’ 48-yard line. They used 12 plays with Alford having the ball on nine of the plays. He converted two 4th down plays and his 5-yard touchdown catch and run from Mathias Dickerson which gave them a 21-13 lead.
“We felt like we had to make something happen,” Chaney said. “Coach (Jami) DeBerry drew it up and we repped it, talked about it, and we made something happen. All we had to do is go out and execute it and they did. Proud of them for that and we turned that into a touchdown. That was a positive thing and they did a good job.”
The Raiders answered back quickly. On the second play of their first drive of the 2nd Half, Parsley ran for a 51-yard touchdown. Ahmad Alexander ran for the 2-point conversion that tied the game at 21-21.
“Dane (Parsley) is a pretty good football player,” Chaney said. “He runs with a passion and is a very tough kid. You got to stop his engine which is to tackle his legs. If you don’t, it will be a long night for any team. Our kids knew this going into this game as we told them during pregame and reminded them at halftime. If you don’t go low on him, he will make you pay and he did that to us in last year’s game and he has done that to every team they played this season.”
“The bottom line is that no matter who we are playing, we have Dane Parsley and he is a difference maker and a special football player,” Griffith said. “I’ve told many that late last season and all of this season.”
The score carried over into the 4th quarter as Franklin-Simpson’s drive stalled on a turnover on downs. Warren East rode the legs of Parsley as he gained 44 yards on three carries on their next possession. His 18-yard touchdown run along with his 2-yard run on the 2-point conversion gave them their first lead of the game, 29-21.
“It may seem like a gutsy call going for two there but for those that have seen our kicking game, we felt more confident going for two than trying to kick an extra point,” Griffith said. “We felt pretty confident putting the ball in Dane’s (Parsley) hands and letting him get three yards. That was our thought process and that’s why we did it.”
The Wildcats were forced to punt quickly on their next possession and the Raiders used a lot of game time on their ensuing possession. But Franklin-Simpson forced a turnover on downs and took over possession on their own 1 yard line with 52.4 seconds left. On the third play of the drive, Mathias Dickerson’s pass intended for Jalen Briscoe was intercepted by Isaiah Ghee, who ran it back 14 yards for the touchdown which clinched Warren East’s first regular season district championship since 2012 with their 36-21 victory over the Wildcats.
“We could have been up potentially 21-0 but we let them out of a 4th down and long situation. We had some miscues on offense whether it was a false start or offsides on defense. We can’t play like this,” Chaney said. “I am proud of the way the kids played with a lot of heart and passion. They gave it their all, left everything on the field but in a game like this against a really good athletic team, we can’t afford to make those kinds of mistakes.”
Franklin-Simpson was outgained by Warren East 279-237 in total yards of offense. Blake McPherson had 14 carries for 60 yards with Lane Alford having 11 carries for 51 yards for a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown and Gavin Dickerson had eight carries for 53 yards.
Dane Parsley had 14 carries for 171 yards for two touchdowns and Quinton Hollis had 11 carries for 57 yards, also for two touchdowns.
Franklin-Simpson will host the Hopkinsville Tigers and Warren East will host the Hopkins County Central Storm in the opening round of the Class 4-A UK Orthopedics Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Football Playoffs on Nov. 4th. The playoffs have been modified once again as the first two rounds will be determined by cross-district play in each region. Then the next two rounds will be based on each team’s strength of schedule.
“Really big for us that now we are going to be the number one seed from this district as long as we can beat the other district’s number four seed and potentially their two seed or our district’s three seed in the next round,” Griffith said. “I am happy for this opportunity with these kids. I’ve been with them since 7th grade and I watched them grow up. They are a special group of guys to me.”
The Wildcats will host the Glasgow Scotties for Senior Night on Friday night as 25 seniors from the band, cheer, dance, and football teams will be honored before the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“The guys will be up to play on Senior Night,” Chaney said. “It will not be a problem getting the guys prepared to play this one. We just need to focus on ourselves and try not to have silly mistakes again this week. Glasgow doesn’t have as much speed as Warren East does but they have some tough players and are a good team. It will be a much different style of game against them.”
