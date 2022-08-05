What acts committed on your own make you the most “outdone with yourself”? That’s the expression I use for a mixture of anger, disgust, and coming up with a strong self-lecture.
Allowing a facial tissue to get past my pocket check is maddening. Only when the washer has finished the final spin and I lift the lid am I aware of my oversight. White flecks on everything are staring me in the face. Oh no! I thought that I reached deep into every pocket! I take the wet mound outside and shake each piece in the breeze. I put everything back in the dryer but it is unable to complete the job. There’s nothing to do but wash the load again.
Do I never learn? How important it is to take my time and be more thorough in preventing such a mess. I can’t figure out how to blame anyone else to hit with a tongue lashing, so I just steam at myself until my wrought-up feelings subside.
I make me maddest when I ruin good food. Disappointment in the turnout of a new recipe, or having less success with a different brand ingredient may not be pleasant but I am able to mark it off as experience being the best teacher and now I know. But when I myself am totally responsible for the ruin, there’s no calming me down. Letting a pot boil dry, burning bread in the oven, salting our favorite main dish twice — all happen simply because I was not keeping my mind on the job. I first think of the crime of wasting good food; then the loss of money going down the garbage disposal; and the reality that we will have to resort to peanut butter sandwiches for the upcoming meal.
It’s hard to rank my disturbing acts in any sort of order, but close to the top as the worst would be my missing an appointment or failure to do what I said that I would do. Not being trustworthy is a trait that I want to rip out and stomp on, and here I am, guilty.
Some frustrating acts are so much a part of me that I have learned to step over them and move on, not letting them trip me up and spoil my whole day. Examples that I repeatedly deal with include overlooking the main item on the grocery list and coming home without it; not writing down a person’s name because I foolishly tell myself at the time of contact that I will remember it . . .
There are many more. I’ve shared enough already to make me agitated.
