Students from Adairville School and Logan County High School competed at the STLP State Competition last month. The Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) is a Kentucky-based program designed to celebrate students’ interest in technology and solving problems in their school and community.
From Adairville School, two projects advanced to Level 2, the state semifinals. Fourth graders Ginny Bayles, Hadley Davenport, Anna Lee Robey, and Gracie Yates presented their project “Clean-up Club” where they built a website to encourage others to help them keep Adairville free of litter.
Sixth graders Silas Bernier and Gavin Rust presented their project “Adairville Morning Show” where they interviewed students at Adairville School and plan to share those videos on the daily morning announcements.
Eighth-grader Alyssa Kie was recognized as a state semifinalist for both her original photo product and her digital storytelling product.
From Logan County High School, Delaney Phillips and Brandon Appling advanced to Level 3, the state finals, placing them in the top 17 high school projects that advanced. Phillips and Appling presented their project “LCHS Mobile Application” where they designed an app for LCHS students to consolidate their school-related notifications on their phones. They designed the app with LCHS students Makayla Lawrence and Taylor Sweetsir.
Grace Bratcher placed first in the state for her digital art product “A New Light”. Her piece was created to “convey the shedding of burdens and regrets, as seen in the burning butterflies,” in her digital painting.
Alex Pulley advanced to the semifinals for her digital art product “Pop Rock”.
LCHS students and JROTC members Chloe Conn and Ian Hamann advanced to the semifinals for their documentary “LCHS Walkthrough” designed to help new students navigate the high school.
Christian Bibb advanced to the semifinals with his manipulated image “More of Me” depicting several photos of himself edited into one image.
Brian Utley also advanced to the semifinals for his manipulated image “Cliffhanger”, depicting a Lewisburg creek using principles of algebra.
Congratulations to all of our Logan County STLP students for their wonderful achievements this year!
