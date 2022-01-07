Election filings could be historic for Logan County

It looks as if a historic election year may be in the works for Logan County if no further Democrats file for the 2022 election cycle forcing a Democratic primary. As it stands currently, there are 11 Democrats who have filed to run for office, and if nothing changes, they will only be facing candidates from the opposing party in the general election in November. The primary election is held on May 17 only if there is more than one party vying for a seat. There will be a Republican primary.
Thus far, Stephen Stratton (D) and Dewayne Whittaker (R) are the only two running for Logan County Sheriff. If there are no other filings for this seat before the deadline, these two candidates won’t face off until November.
The deadline for filing for office is Friday, Jan. 7. However, with the state legislature redistricting the Senate and House, HB172 is asking to push that deadline to Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. and it’s most likely a done deal.
“It’s not really going to affect my office by changing the filing deadline,” said Harper. “The end of January used to be the norm for the deadline. It changed to the first Friday in January back in 2019. So, most of my serving in this seat, the filing deadline was at the end of January anyway.”
Johnny Anderson, the lone Democrat running for the jailer seat, will at this time be facing the winner of the Republican primary. Running on that ticket are Scott Blackford, Joshua Toomey, and Bennie Kinney.
Incumbent Mary Givens (D) will face off against Ben Kemplin (R) in November to become coroner if there are no other filings for this seat.
Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Brook Waldrup Brown will try and keep ahold of her seat as the only Democrat facing two Republican contestants, Timothy Rainwaters, and Ray Wilson.
The magisterial race is no different at this time. With only four Democrats in four different districts, the lack of a Democratic primary in the county could go down in the record books.
“To my knowledge, there has never not been a Democratic Primary in Logan County,” said Clerk Scottie Harper who has been in this seat for 16 years. “I even asked around to the older population and they can’t remember there not being one.”
Harper went on to say that in 2006 there were only roughly 1,800 Republican voters with mostly Democrats, so there was always a Democrat primary. Now, it’s 300% registration Republicans flipping the primary. “Today, we have 9,800 Democrats and 7,595 Republicans with 935 others,” said Harper.
Others filing to run in the past week include David M. Wilkins (R), James “Jimmy” Henderson (R), and Phillip Baker (R) to join Phil Gregory (R) running for Judge-Executive. That winner will be decided in May.
Phil Cole (R), Terrie Lawson (R), Stacy Watkins (R), and Tim Hopkins (R) will battle each other as well in the Republican primary in May for county clerk.
Scott Blackford (R), Joshua Toomey (R), and Bennie Kinney (R) have filed for jailer and will face off in the May primary. Johnny Anderson is the lone Democrat vying for this seat at this time.
Democrat Joe Ross is another one-man race at this time for County Attorney.
In the magisterial races:
Incumbent Tyler Davenport (D) and Dickie Carter (R) will run in the 1st District.
Robert L. Williams (D), Jamie Goodwin (R), Joseph G. Hallman (R), Chris Bruner (R), Cody Tatum (R), and Lanny McPherson (R) will run in the 2nd District.
Casey L. Pitts (R), Chris Wilcut (R), Allen Yates (R), and Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr. (D) will run in the 3rd District.
Jason Harper (R) is the sole candidate this far for the 4th District.
Incumbent Robert Chyle (R) and Anne Churchill Crawford (R) will run in the 5th District.
Incumbent Thomas Bouldin (R) and Nicholas K. Scarbrough (R) will run in the 6th District.
Larry Christie (D) has filed for Constable in the 1st District, Michael C. Holdren (R) has filed for Constable in the 3rd District, and Danny Perry has filed for Constable in the 6th District.
Incumbent Mark Stratton and Jeremy Rogers are running for Russellville Mayor. Diane Gilliam Walker, Sandra Kinser, Pat Walpole Bell, and Larry Wilcutt filed for Russellville City Council. These races are non-partisan.
The primary election will be held on May 17, 2022, and the general election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
