Western Kentucky University Athletics Department hosted their baseball media day for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
“You are never where you want to be early on but as a team, we have made a lot of progress. We have some minor bumps right now but overall. We got a long way to go. “
“There are two things that we as a team can control and that is attitude and effort. “I like competition, especially within ourselves but having the right frame of mind while competing is a good thing.”
The Hilltoppers had three players picked for the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team: sixth-year senior Emmanuel Akot, senior Jamarion Sharp, and junior Dayvion McKnight. WKU was the only team of the 11 teams in the league to have three players as preseason picks, the maximum number any program could attain on the 10-man team.
McKnight was a 2021-22 All-Conference First Team selection for the Hilltoppers. The 2020 Mr. Kentucky Basketball Award winner from Shelbyville was the only player in the entire country to average at least 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game during the 2021-22 season. The 6-1 guard improved his scoring average from freshman to sophomore season by nearly 11 points. McKnight was just the 26th player in college basketball since 1992 to record a season with at least 500 points, 175 rebounds, 175 assists, and 60 steals.
Sharp, the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year led the country in blocks per game with 4.62 per outing. He totaled 148 blocks which was the second-most in the country for the 2021-22 season. Sharp averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last year and is returning as the nation’s tallest college basketball player for the second consecutive season and also broke WKU’s record for field goal percentage in a single season by shooting 73% on the year.
Akot is one of just two transfers who were elected to the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team. The sixth-year Boise State transfer was an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention and All-Tournament team member for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field for the conference champions. Akot appeared in 31 games with 29 starts for the Broncos. He played 17 games with double-figure scoring throughout the season, leading Boise State in scoring in five games.
“We have a great set of core players but for any team to be successful, players 6-10 are the keys for a team to contend for a championship. I have eight to nine starters on this team that can start any night.”
“Plus, Jordan Rawls is back. With him being gone for a year, he is more mature. There si no substitute for experience and he has two years of that here. He saw he had an opportunity somewhere else and he saw that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side and that should make you appreciate where you came from even more.”
As a team, the Hilltoppers were picked second in the preseason poll with one first-place vote. University of Alabama-Birmingham received nine first place votes as they are the preseason Conference USA favorite with North Texas receiving the other first place vote.
“At the end of the day, all that matters is that we throw the ball up in the air and try to score more points than the other people. It is a different world we are in now with NIL and everyone, including us, must adapt and adjust to it. No excuses.” .
WKU HILLTOPPERS ROSTER
0 Darrius Miles Center Jr.
1 Fallou Diagne Forward/Center Redshirt So.
2 Jordan Rawls Guard Sr.
3 Jairus Hamilton Forward 5th Year Sr.
4 Khristian Lander Guard Jr.
5 Noah Stansbury Guard Redshirt So.
10 Elijah Hughey Guard Redshirt Fr.
11 Dontaie Allen Guard/Forward Redshirt Jt.
12 Tyler Olden Guard Soph.
13 Emmanuel Akot Guard 6th Year Sr.
14 Luke Frampton Guard 5th Year Sr.
20 Dayvion McKnight Guard Junior
23 Jaylen Dorsey Forward So.
24 Tyrone Marshall Forward Jr.
33 Jamarion Sharp Center Sr.
2022-23 WKU HILLTOPPERS’ SCHEDULE
Nov. 2nd vs. Univ. of Montevallo (EXH) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 5th vs. Georgetown College (EXH) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 10th at Eastern Kentucky 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 12th vs. Kentucky State 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 15th vs. Univ. of Indianapolis 7:00 p.m.
CAYMAN ISLANDS CLASSIC
Nov. 21st vs. Akron 12:30 p.m.
Noc. 22nd vs. Illinois State/LSU 10:00 a.m./12”30 p.m.
Nov. 23rd vs. TBD TBD
Nov. 26th vs. South Carolina State 3:00 p.m.
Nov. 30th at Austin Peay 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10th vs. Wright State 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 14th at Louisville 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 22nd at South Carolina TBA
- Dec. 29th vs, Rice6:00 p.m.
- Dec. 31st vs. Middle Tennessee State3:00 p.m.
- Jan. 5th vs. North Texas8:00 p.m.
- Jan. 7th at Texas-San Antonio3:00 p.m.
- Jan. 11th at Alabama-birmingham8:00 p.m.
- Jan. 14th vs. Florida International6:00 p.m.
- Jan. 16th vs. Florida Atlantic6:00 p.m.
- Jan. 19th at Louisiana Tech8:00 p.m.
- Jan. 21st vs. Charlotte6:00 p.m.
- Jan. 26th at Florida InternationalTBA
- Jan. 28th at Florida Atlantic3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 2nd vs. Texas-San Antonio7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 4th vs. Texas-El Paso3:00 p.m.
- Feb. 9th vs. Middle Tennessee State7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 16th at Charlotte6:00 p.m.
- Feb. 18th at Rice7:00 p.m.
- Feb. 23rd vs. Louisiana Tech8:00 p.m.
- Feb. 25th vs. Alabama-Birmingham7:00 p.m.
- Mar. 2nd at Texas-El Paso8:00 p.m.
- Mar. 4th at North Texas2:00 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA TOURNAMENT
Mar. 8th — 11th at Frisco, Texas TBA
() — Conference USA game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.