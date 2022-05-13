Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper reports his office is having to move its new National Guard Armory early voting and Election Day voting site because of unforeseen reasons that military affairs needs the armory location for an already booked mission on Saturday all day.
Harper adds the local county board of election met today and felt it would be less confusing to the voter and public to move the voting center immediately to the old National Guard Armory behind the Russellville post office at 190 South Winter Street, Russellville, Ky. 42276.
The times will remain the same, said Harper, just the location will change for early voting and Election Day.
“We will be ready to serve the first voter on Thursday at 8 a.m. Much thanks to Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and his team at the Russellville Recreation Center for making this possible at the last minute,” said Harper.
