Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
MAY 27
American Flags Placed
AMVETS Post 110 will place American flags on the graves of military veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 from 7-7:30 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to come and assist in placing the flags on the graves.
Flags will be provided. Volunteers should bring screwdrivers to help put the flags in the ground.
MAY 28
Franklin-Simpson Graduation
Graduation for the Franklin-Simpson High School Class of 2023 is Sunday, May 28 at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green beginning at 4 p.m. Graduation for the Simpson County Schools West Campus Class of 2023 is Thursday, May 25 at the Franklin-Simpson High School Gym beginning at 5 p.m. The final day of class for the 2022 — 2023 school year in the Simpson County School System is May 25.
Memorial Day Service
Simpson County’s Annual Memorial Day Service is Sunday, May 28 at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.
MAY 30
Summer Feeding Program
The African American Heritage Center will once again be a pickup location for the Summer Feeding Program that offers free lunches for Simpson County school students from May 30 through Aug. 4. The free lunches can be picked up between 11:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at 500 Jefferson Street.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
JUNE 1
Habitat for Humanity Spring Warehouse Sale
A Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Spring Warehouse Sale will be held June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at 320 West Kentucky Avenue. Limited appliances, faucets, paint, tile, sinks/vanities, furniture, chairs, headboards, framed prints, light fixtures, doors and home goods/décor and other items are items offered for sale. Donations will be taken. Hours for the sale are subject to change. More information about the organization is on the Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, Inc. Facebook page.
Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan
The City of Franklin invites you to participate and contribute to the development of Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan. A Community Conversation will be held Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Roxy Theater.
JUNE 24
Juneteenth
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will celebrate Juneteenth on June 24 at Lincoln Park from 2 until 9 p.m. Vendors are needed, if interested call 270-776-4945, for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.