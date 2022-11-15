NOV. 15Polar Express
The Polar Express is coming to the Logan County Public Library. Reservations for tickets go live on Nov. 15th at 5 p.m. Mark your calendar. This holiday event is sponsored by Independence Bank and the Friends of the Library. The event takes place on Dec. 15 (two programs, one at 3 p.m. and one at 5 p.m.) There is a limit of 60 tickets per event (our space will not accommodate more). The book Polar Express will be read, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, milk and cookies for the kids will be served, and then each child will receive a “goodie” bag as they leave with a holiday book and some other items in it. Only one adult may attend with a family/group of children (this is to give space for more children). Other adults can wait in the library or outside. There will be a train in part of the parking area for children to ride if it isn’t raining. IGA has offered its parking lot for overflow parking. Everything is free.
NOV. 17
Good Citizen Event
The Logan Christian Academy will be hosting the “Good Citizen Event” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-8 p.m., and would love for each of our families to make plans to attend. We hope you will invite your family and friends, as well as your pastor and members of your church to attend this important event. This event covers topics that are highly important for the active Christian, especially those adult Christians with children being raised in this current culture. This event will feature guest speaker, Mr. Joshua Hershberger, an attorney, minister, and speaker. Mr. Hershberger started “The Good Citizen Project” to equip church leaders and other committed Christians to be Gospel-centered citizens. The goal of the Good Citizen Project is to transform our communities, states, and nation through the power of the Gospel. You can find out more about the Good Citizen Project at www.goodcitizen.us.
NOV. 19
Christmas Fair & Market
The American Legion Post 29 will host a Christmas Fair & Market Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Legion, 450 Farmer’s Drive, Russellville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food vendors, handmade candles, soaps, unique gifts, ornaments, a photo booth, jewelry, wreaths, and much more.
NOV. 20
Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House for downtown merchants in Russellville is Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Businesses in downtown Russellville will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments for the public. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.
Christmas Vendor Market
The annual Christmas Vendor Market will be held during the downtown Christmas Open House at the Historic Logan County Courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to this awesome event. Please call the Logan County Tourism Commission at 270-726-1678 for information on how to register.
DECEMBER
A Community Christmas at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Parkside
Dec. 15 from 4-8 p.m.
Dec. 16 from 4-9 p.m.
Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 18 from 2-5 p.m.
Dec. 19 & 20 from 4-8 p.m.
You are invited to a Community Christmas! Please join us as we celebrate Christ’s Birth this Christmas season. It is a wonderful family event to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and make memories that will last a lifetime. The event will be from Dec. 15 through Dec. 22 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Parkside campus, 145 Parkside Way in Russellville. Activities scheduled include a live Nativity, ice skating rink, carriage rides, live animals, music, outdoor movie, refreshments, and more. All events are free as our Christmas gift to you. Skating reservations are recommended, and you can reserve your skate time at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-community-christmas-ice-skating-reservation-tickets-460940223617 (skate sizes are limited and the rink is limited to 40 skaters at a time). A free concert with Jason Crabb with Unspoken and Mickey Bell will be held on Dec 18 at 6 p.m. at the Parkside Sanctuary. The concert is presented by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture & Appliance. This concert is currently sold out but you may be placed on a waiting list for tickets by registering at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jason-crabb-concert-with-unspoken-and-mickey-bell-tickets-456239694207
DEC. 2
Holiday Market Preview Party
Holiday Market Preview Party at South Union Shaker Village on Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
Christmas Tree Lighting
There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting downtown in Auburn at 7 p.m.
DEC. 3
Holiday Market
South Union Shaker Village will host a Holiday Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
DEC. 4
Christmas at Flint Ridge
Christmas at Flint Ridge, 715 Bores Rd, Adairville. Santa Claus will be there along with Christmas carolers from 1-5 p.m.
Schochoh’s annual Christmas Parade and Candlelight Service
Schochoh’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. downtown Schochoh. There will be a Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House at 4 p.m. following.
DEC. 10
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
Lewisburg will hold its Christmas parade on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Dec. 10 at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes, and much more. Make plans to jumpstart your holiday season at Cookies with Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For additional information please call 270-946-7128.
DEC. 11
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn will hold its Christmas parade on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
DEC. 17
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
