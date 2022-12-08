Franklin-Simpson Middle School Wildcats’ middle school basketball teams dropped a pair of games in their doubleheader with the South Warren Middle School Spartans last Thursday night at Franklin-Simpson Middle School.
seventh Grade
South Warren 45, F-S 19
The Spartans’ pressure defense made things difficult for the Wildcats offensively in their loss in the first game of the doubleheader.
“I loved how we fought throughout the game,” Wildcats’ head coach Rayco Bryant said. “We have some things that we need to work on. We’re a very young team. We needed to be more disciplined. We didn’t take care of the ball ;like we worked on. That will come with time.”
Franklin-Simspon did not make a shot in the 1st quarter. Their only point came from a free throw by Nash Bilyeu as they trailed 12-1 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats got some offense going in the 2nd Quarter as Nash Forshee made the team’s first field goal of the game with 3:55 remaining. He would add another field goal and a free throw for five points. Aidan McCormick made a field goal and two free throws from Donovan Dudley made the score 25-10 at halftime.
eighth Grade
South Warren 45, F-S 26
The Spartans’ defense forced the Wildcats to commit too many turnovers. Plus, a cold spell in the 3rd Quarter were the determining factors in their loss the second the game of their doubleheader.
“They played a little harder than we did.” Wildcats’ head coach Cailyn Hogan said. ”We got outmuscled. They boxed out, got all the rebounds. Other than that, we played hard and we executed when we needed to do so.”
Franklin-Simpson was forced into some turnovers early on in the 1st Quarter but did get a couple of field goals from J’Quise Smith and Braylon Turner. South Warren was able to score from the floor and the free throw line for a 10-4 lead at the end of the first.
With 4:10 remaining in the 2nd Quarter, Zay Hampton knocked down the Wildcats’ first 3-pointer of the game. Later, D’Shawn Fugate buried a 3-pointer as well. Smith added another field goal as they played with the Spartans but trailed 19-12 at halftime.
Franklin-Simpson was held scoreless until 2:34 left in the 3rd quarter with a free throw by Hampton. Later, Fugate, Smith and T.J. Cameron scored field goals but their drought extended their deficit to 32-19 at the end of three.
Their pressure wasn’t really hurting us but we made too many turnovers during the stretch,” Hogan said. “We have struggled scoring in the 3rd Quarter all season. Just keep playing hard and don’t get down on yourself because you can’t make a shot. It looked like they were beating themselves up because they couldn’t make shots.”
Fugate scored on a traditional three-point play and a field goal for five points in the 4th Quarter for the Wildcats. Cameron added another field goal late in the game as they lost their 8th Grade game to the Spartans.
D’Shawn Fugate led the team with 10 points.
“I feel like I fouled way too much,” D’Shawn Fugate said.. “Just need to work on my footwork which will help my defense. With the ball, I was attacking the defense and was able to make shots in the paint and from the outside/ But their zone defense gave us some problems at times for everyone.”.
J’Quise Smith scored six points. T.J. Cameron and Zay Hampton each scored four points and Braylon Turner added two points.
7th Grade roster
2 Kayson Jones
5 Liam Heinze
12 Hooper Stout
14 Kam Anderson
15 O.D. Flippin
20 Jaxson Price
22 Arian McCormick
23 Michael Denning
24 Sam Chaffin
30 Adam Lamirande
33 Donovan Dudley
35 Nash Bilyeu
40 Parker Chaney
42 Jacob Bean
44 Nathan Ray
50 Nash Forshee
Head Coach: Rayco Bryant
8th Grade roster
0 DeVontae Caldwell
1 Brody Perry
2 Tytus Atkins
3 D’Shawn Fugate
4 T.J. Camron
12 Easton Kelly
14 Kason Himschoot
20 Caden Breward
21 Jahmir Brooks
22 Brody McAlister
23 Braylon Turner
24 Zay Hampton
30 J,C. Robey
32 Jayden Grover
34 J’Quise Smith
42 Ayden Jones
44 Jacob Spears
Head coach: Cailyn Hogan
