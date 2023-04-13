Well, the wackiest men’s college basketball season in history has ended, and nobody is happier to see it conclude more than the traditional powers that be.
You know the ones: UCLA, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Indiana and the like; all of the 20th-century blue bloods who quite suddenly find themselves in a peculiar, befuddling, enigmatic no man’s land.
Very deserving national champion Connecticut is a new-blood Blue Blood of 21st-century ilk — having won all five of its titles since 1999 — and Dan Hurley is a first-time NCAA champion head coach.
The collegiate game is changing — and dramatically so.
In the current climate: Old-school tradition? Overrated. Five-star talent? Overrated. I-me-mine individualism? Overrated. Branding? Overrated. Egocentric big-name coaches? Overrated. The original one-and-done recruiting concept? Highly, highly, highly overrated — and increasingly outdated.
Did you notice the types of teams that had the most success in this year’s March Madness, and also the ones who were the most fun to watch and easiest to pull for? It was those who were bigger, stronger, older, more experienced and collectively more focused and passionate about playing for the name on the front of their jersey as opposed to the name on the back of it.
Ah, and it was as refreshing as a cool breeze blowing through a hot August day.
Case in point was the show put on by exquisite Kansas State guard Markquise Nowell, who is officially listed at 5-foot-8, but may actually be closer to 5-6. Here’s a New Jersey-born kid who started out at Little Rock, of the Sun Belt Conference, transferred to Kansas State and took it personally throughout his collegiate career that the big-name programs judged him by his height instead of by his heart; and what a huge heart it proved to be.
Nowell plays with boundless enthusiasm and “the little guy” wound up being as big a star as there was in this year’s Big Dance, as both a scorer, distributor and inspirational leader. And, we’re going to see more like him in the future. Why? Because heart matters, and the combination of heart, character and skill are what fans (and forward-thinking coaches) are clamoring for. It is a winning combination all the way around.
Nowell is a reminder of something else that has changed: Folks, more than ever before there is top-flight talent spread all across this great land of ours, from sea to shining sea, and elsewhere in the world. This is something that is very concerning to the major conferences that, for the longest time, managed to gobble up the vast majority of available elite talent.
Not anymore. Now, there’s so much elite talent to go around that almost every program out there is getting at least a taste of it.
Moreover, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the NCAA transfer portal, which many college basketball observers initially believed would be boons to the Power Five programs, have been just the opposite; instead, benefiting Group of Five (and below) programs all over the nation — and this should be absolutely no surprise to anyone willing to give it 95 seconds of common-sense thought.
Why? Because the dollar bill spent in Lexington, Kentucky, and Durham, North Carolina, and Lawrence, Kansas, spends the same in Birmingham, Alabama, and Boca Raton, Florida, and Denton, Texas. Make no mistake about this: Just as there are top-tier players throughout the nation, there are passionate, well-heeled boosters everywhere, and this has served to level the playing court considerably — as fans witnessed during the NCAA Tournament, while tossing their hopelessly busted brackets in File 13.
The transfer portal is also more beneficial to the lesser-known schools. Why, for instance, would an established, veteran player want to be a role player or possibly a reserve at a Power Five program that is focused on grooming one-and-done talent for the NBA, when he can cast his lot with a high mid-major program that night very well make him the focal point of the team, and, in essence, appreciate his talents (see NIL payouts) more? In most cases he wouldn’t, and there are program-changing examples of this all over the country.
The collegiate basketball axis has tilted, right before our eyes.
I mean, really now, if Florida Atlantic (Conference USA) can get to the Final Four and San Diego State (Mountain West) can get to the national championship game, then any team out there has the opportunity to build its program the right way and become a national contender. It will make every team in America more hopeful, more determined. This is why tradition, as we’ve known it, doesn’t hold nearly the same glittering, mythical allure that it once held.
Come gather ‘round hoopsters wherever you roam; with a nod to that venerable sharpshooting troubadour, Bob Dylan, the college basketball times they are a-changing.
