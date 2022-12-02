COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
TODAY
Holiday Market Preview Party
Holiday Market Preview Party at South Union Shaker Village on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
Christmas Tree Lighting
There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting downtown in Auburn at 7 p.m.
DEC. 2-3
Annual Live Nativity
The Annual Live Nativity in Lewisburg will continue to be a “drive-through” Living Nativity for two nights, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 from 5-8 p.m. at McKinney Park. It will begin by turning on Stacker Street, go around McKinney Park, and exit back onto Stacker. There will be a small “take out” meal available or a sit-in meal at the United Methodist Church. The message of Jesus is what we want to be the main focus. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
DEC. 3
Pictured With Santa
Come take your picture with Santa at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be hot coco, a story and a craft.
Letters From Santa
Come down to Auburn’s Square on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa’s elves will be collecting letters for him, taking your pictures by the tree, and handing out candy. Bring your receipt from a local merchant from that day and you will be entered into a special drawing. The event is being sponsored by Auburn Tourism.
Holiday Market
South Union Shaker Village will host a Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas Open House
There will be a Christmas Open House in Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are numerous participating businesses both downtown and in Sugar Maple Plaza close to the 68-80 highway. There are other locations as well that include Colonial House Furniture, Country Breeze and Carriage House Vineyards.
DEC. 4
Christmas at Flint Ridge
Christmas at Flint Ridge, 715 Bores Road, Adairville. Santa Claus will be there along with Christmas carolers from 1-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting Flintridge The McCuddy Home on Facebook.
DEC. 4
Schochoh’s Annual Christmas Parade and Candlelight Service
Schochoh’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Schochoh. A band will be playing at the Schochoh Community Center with a silent auction after. Free BBQ will be served. There will be a Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House at 4 p.m. following.
DEC. 9
December to Remember
Concerned Citizens of Logan County have collaborated with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s to bring the annual “December to Remember” event to be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall on 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. One parent will be allowed to shop free for each child. Any parent who shops for more than one child must present proof that the child resides in the home. Acceptable ID includes an SS card, food stamp letter, or any government-issued ID. Upon arrival, please remain in your vehicle until instructed to come in and shop.
DEC. 10
Shop for Parents
On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., young people in the community grades 1-12 will be able to shop for free for parents at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event is being held by the Concerned Citizens of Logan County in collaboration with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s.
Quality Christmas Parade
Come celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at the Quality Christmas Parade held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Line up starts at 12 p.m. at the Old Andrews Store, Hwy 106 East, Quality. Free chili and hot dogs after the parade at the Quality Baptist Church (weather permitting). For more information, contact Reed Forgy at 270-847-6138.
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
Lewisburg will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes and much more. Make plans to jumpstart your holiday season at Cookies with Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call 270-946-7128.
DEC. 11
Christmas Gospel Singing
There will be a Christmas Gospel Singing at the Auburn Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 11 after the Christmas parade.
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn will hold its Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
DEC. 13
Grief Share
If you are suffering from grief this holiday season, you can attend the free Surviving the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville.
Winter Concert
The Logan County High School Choir and band will be performing a Winter Concert at SKyPAC on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. This is a free event for the public.
DEC. 14
Free Senior Boxes
Concerned Citizens of Logan County are hosting Christmas Senior Boxes on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. These boxes will be for people 65 and older. They will include toilet paper, paper towels, dish liquid, washing powder and more. This will be a drive-through event. Proof of age may be asked.
DEC. 15
Panther Band Winter Concert
The Russellville Panther Band will host a Winter Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the deGraffenreid Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m.
DEC. 16
Santa on 7th Street
Santa Claus will be visiting 7th Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 210 E. 7th St., Russellville. Take pictures with Santa and board the Gingerbread Bookmobile.
DEC. 17
Christmas Dinner
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event will be dine-in or carry-out.
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
DEC. 23
Santa at Barr SS Heritage House B&B
Santa Claus will be at Barr SS Heritage House B&B, located at the Jesse James Bank on Main Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Must be accompanied by parent or guardian. There is no charge. Tips will be accepted but not required. Bring your children ages newborn-12 to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bring your phones or cameras and get a picture if you like. Each child will get a small surprise and hopefully a wonderful memory to carry with them.
