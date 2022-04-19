At its April 12 meeting, the Carroll County Board of Education named Casey Jaynes the next superintendent of the Carroll County School District. The board offered the position to Jaynes by unanimous consent, and he officially begins his duties July 1.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position, and I am excited to meet the students, staff, and community of Carroll County,” Jaynes said. “I grew up in Madison, so I know that Carroll County is a wonderful place. Many thanks to the board for giving me this amazing opportunity to help lead a great school district.”
Jaynes comes to Carroll County from Boone County Schools, where he currently serves as the Director of Middle School and High School Teaching and Learning. In this capacity, he oversees instructional and budgetary programs for six middle schools, four high schools, and a regional area technology center, serving almost 11,000 students.
Having worked in public education since 1998, he began his teaching career as an information technology instructor at Henderson County High School. In 2005, he moved into administration as an assistant principal at Logan County High School and then into the principal’s role at the same school in 2008. During his time at Logan County High School, LCHS was ranked as a School of Distinction as well as named to US News and World Report’s “America’s Best High Schools” Bronze Level for 2013 and 2015. The school also outperformed on Advanced Placement exams, being recognized by the College Board for three consecutive years. Additionally, LCHS ranked in the top 50 on ACT scores from 2013-2015 compared to all Kentucky high schools. In 2015, Jaynes became the Director of Middle School and High School Teaching and Learning for Boone County Schools and has served there since.
A 1989 graduate of Hanover College, Jaynes earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics. In 1999, he completed an additional associate of science in technical education from Western Kentucky University and in 2001 completed a master’s degree in educational administration from Murray State University. He later went on to complete coursework for an educational specialist certification in educational administration from the same institution. Jaynes is currently working on a doctorate in educational leadership.
Jaynes is married to the former Laura Neely, also of Madison, and has three grown children: Kathryn, Kyle and Korey. A veteran of the United States Navy, he served for eight years as a Reactor Operator on two submarines, USS Columbia (SSN 771) and USS Springfield (SSN761).
“I have been very fortunate in my career to work with amazing people who make life better for kids,” Jaynes said. “As superintendent, I look forward to working with the staff and the community of Carroll County to make our schools the best that they can be for everyone.”
The Carroll County School District is a public school system that operates within the geographic boundaries of Carroll County, Kentucky. The district serves around 1,900 students K-12.
