Thanks to the members of the Russellville Rural Fire Department, a cat was rescued and returned to the loving arms of its family last week.
RRFD units responded to a citizen assist involving a cat stuck on top of a power pole.
Upon arrival, assistant fire chief Travis Kodiak, and firefighters Jessica Henderson, and Brent Leyhe attempted to remove the cat by ladders. However, due to the danger of live power lines, units requested the assistance of a bucket truck.
Off-duty fireman Michael Drake assisted by bringing his bucket truck and helping remove the cat. The family was happy to have their pet back and in the house safely.
