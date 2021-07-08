The Simpson County Democratic Party will meet on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at The Old Favorite, 118 W. Kentucky. All Democrats are invited to attend and meet the new members of the Simpson County Democratic Party executive committee.
Democratic Party to host meeting
Brian Hancock
