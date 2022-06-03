Kentucky's 400-mile yard sale begins this week

The 400-mile yard sale is back in the commonwealth and will kick off this week.
Beginning on June 2 and going through June 5, bargain hunters and other explorers get to travel up and down Highway 68 discovering many treasures along the 400-mile route. The goal of this annual event is to point travelers to fabulous finds at barn sales, yard sales, antique stories, curiosity shops and sidewalk sales; entice them to eat at the many hidden gems along the route throughout the state of Kentucky.
The 400-mile yard sale will be in five regions of Kentucky, including in the Lake region of McCraken, Marshall and Trigg counties, the Pennyrile region of Christian, Todd and Logan counties, the South Central region of Warren, Barren, Metcalfe, Green and Taylor counties, the Bluegrass region of Marion, Boyle, Mercer, and Jessamine counties and in the North region of Bourbon, Nicholas, Mason, Roberts and Fleming counties.
Brooke Jung who serves as the Executive Director of Visit Hopkinsville shared how excited she is for the 400 miles yard sale to begin.
“We are so excited about this yard sale. People come from all over to join in the fun. It’s an awesome time for people of different communities to see what Hopkinsville has to offer. We look forward to this annual event every year,” said Jung. “The 400-mile yard sale is a great way for everyone to see the entire length of the Commonwealth. Each year when this rolls in, it’s amazing hearing and reading the stories of amazing finds throughout Kentucky and those who traveled the entirety of the yard sale. We are happy to participate once more and we look forward to having the community and travelers visit Hopkinsville.”
On the 400mile.com website each location is listed mapping out the entire 400-mile route.
It is now easily accessible to see what each county will offer. On the webpage “Map My Route” will also search by the City name to narrow in on the plot points for a particular place, show only the points that have your favorite items.
Supporting organizations that make this event possible each year include Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism, Visit Hopkinsville, City of Elkton, Logan County Tourism and Chamber of Commerce, Edmonton-Metcalfe Chamber of Commerce, Green River and Visit Campbellsville, Visit Lebanon, Main Street Perryville, and Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourism, and Nicholasville-Wilmore- Jessamine County Tourism Commission.
If you have any questions about the upcoming 400 miles yard sale, please reach out to Director Tara Hall at 859-516-2520 during regular business hours or email anytime at 400milesale68@gmail.com. She can also be reached through Facebook and Instagram Page at 400milesale68.
Each year, this event brings the masses out. It will be a time for shopping, food, meeting the people of each county as well as a fun route exploring the State of Kentucky.
Learn more about the upcoming yard sale online at 400mile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.