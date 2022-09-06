The Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association’s annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a potluck dinner on the grounds beginning at 1 pm. Following the meal, the Wells Valley Boys from Robertson County, Tenn. will be providing music and Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks will be the speaker for this year’s annual event. A business meeting will follow afterwards.
Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the afternoon at this historic spot in southeastern Logan County, 3008 Schochoh Road, Adairville, Ky. This is a special place where the Second Great Awakening occurred and changed this area and the nation.
If you have any questions regarding the annual meeting or about the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery, please contact President Richard Moore at 270-539-6528 or email at redrivermeetinghouse@logantele.com.
