NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of sunglasses may be why Kentucky and South Carolina become permanent rivals when the SEC designates those assignments for 2025 and beyond.
Kentucky and South Carolina have played each season since 1992 as SEC East rivals with the Gamecocks leading the all-time series 19-14-1 but the Wildcats are winners of seven of the last 10 matchups.
While the Gamecocks and Wildcats haven’t been strangers, there never appeared to be much bad blood between the two teams.
That changed during the 2022 edition of SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops appeared to take a shot at South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer after a light-hearted video for the Gamecocks’ social media channels of him lip-syncing with a pair of sunglasses was posted.
“It’s easy to change the climate, you just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses, you can change a climate,” Stoops said a day after the video of Beamer was posted ahead of SEC Media Days last summer. “But to change a culture is at the core, and I’m quite certain we’ve changed our culture. Just who we are and how we’re perceived. Walk around with some of the greatest coaches and that respect you get, and the respect our players carry with them.”
Stoops denied those comments had anything to do with South Carolina a few weeks later following a fall camp practice.
“It had nothing to do with Shane Beamer,” Stoops said. “It had to do with me when I got here. I was the one that changed the helmets, and I wore a blue-collar shirt into meetings, and I wore a hard hat. I did anything I could. I was talking about me. It had nothing to do with Shane Beamer. I like Shane.”
The Gamecocks didn’t believe Stoops, however, as the comments to Atlanta served as motivation for the Gamecocks last season on its trip to Lexington that saw them take down the Wildcats 24-14 and earn its first win at Kroger Field since 2012.
“Especially last year, with some of the stuff that was brought up during media days and such, it just kind of adds more and more fuel to the fire,” punter Kai Kroeger said at SEC Media Days Thursday.
“I just feel like competitors between the two teams and the way the media pushes it. So it just makes us what to go out there and fight for our coaches,” defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway added.
After the game, a video of Beamer addressing his team in the locker room was capped off by him throwing on a pair of sunglasses and dancing in celebration.
“Whether he was talking about us or not, let’s make sure that our culture and what this program is about shows on Saturday night with the way that we play,” Beamer said of the decision to break out the sunglasses in the postgame celebration after beating Kentucky. “Our guys are certainly motivated to go play, regardless. That clip from after the game is that was a joyous locker room and we had a lot of fun in there at that time.”
The bad blood from Stoops’ comments clearly brought out extra motivation for South Carolina to stick it to Kentucky last season and that appears to be something it wants to be able to do for several years to come.
Both Kroeger and Hemingway agree that Kentucky should be a permanent rival of South Carolina when the SEC makes the permanent designations.
“Yeah, I think it’s a pretty good game,” Hemingway said with a smile when asked if Kentucky and South Carolina should become permanent rivals.
“We’re always looking forward to that game every year,” Kroeger added. “It’s kind of like them and Mizzou and obviously some others, but that team (Kentucky) definitely has a rival.”
For Kroeger, the matchup has an extra layer of motivation as his high school teammate, Jai Williams, is a walk-on outside linebacker with the Wildcats.
“For me, it’s a little more personal just because one of my high school teammates is on Kentucky (Williams),” Kroeger said. “His dad played for the Bears.
“We kind of have banter going on during the week.”
It appears both Kroeger and Hemingway will get their wish of a South Carolina, Kentucky matchup each year.
While not yet official, several reports have indicated the two would become permanent rivals.
Time will tell if South Carolina and Kentucky will continue to be a yearly game on the schedule, but regardless, the two teams are set to meet for certain the next two seasons as the Wildcats will pay a visit to Columbia in its SEC finale on Nov. 18 this fall and in 2024 the Gamecocks will travel West to Lexington.
