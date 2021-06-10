Rex Booth is returning to Russellville High School after he was unanimously selected by the school’s site-based decision making counsel this week to be the next principal.
Russellville Independent Superintendent Larry Joe Begley is excited to announce that the Russellville High School SBDM has unanimously selected Rex Booth to be the school’s principal.
He served as the RHS guidance counselor from 2015 to 2019 and boys basketball coach from 2017 to 2019 before leaving the school district to become the Principal of the Edmonson County 5/6 Center in Brownsville in September of 2019.
“Mr. Booth will hit the ground running as our principal,” said Russellville superintendent Larry Begley. “He knows and loves our kids and and knows and loves our school. I am excited to see our kids, staff and school excel under his leadership.”
Booth has over 11 years of experience as an educator serving in the roles of a high school mathematics teacher, middle and high school guidance counselor, and most recently as a school principal. Booth earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Secondary Education from Lindsey Wilson College in 2011. He later earned a Masters Degree and Education Specialist Certification in School Guidance Counseling from the University of the Cumberlands in 2014 and added an Educational Leadership — School Principal Level 2 Certification from Western Kentucky University in 2018. Booth also notes that he plans to begin work toward earning his Doctorate in education as early as the Spring 2022 semester.
“One thing I have learned in my two years away from Russellville is that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone and that there is a huge difference between the words ‘hometown’ and ‘home,’ ” Booth said. “ Edmonson County is where I was born and raised and Brownsville will forever be my hometown. I take great pride in being from there and wish that community and school district nothing but the best of luck in the future. However, Russellville is home for my family and has been since we moved into the community in 2015. It is a place we feel comfortable and a place we feel we belong. We are excited to be returning to reintegrate ourselves into the great tradition and culture that the Russellville Independent School District and the community of Russellville put on full display.”
Booth said that Russellville High School is already a great place that will only get better.
“They just saw two of the most highly successful classes from an academic standpoint graduate in back to back years,” he said. “US News ranks the school as one of the Top 50 high schools in the state. Teams are winning on the fields and courts, the band program is competing for state championships year in and year out, and the arts programs remain a strong component of what sets Russellville High School apart. However, as a Panther, I know this community and the individuals who make it up aren’t satisfied and know we still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to be leading that charge as we continue to push further and further toward the top. This will be a school with a culture built on positivity and trust amongst one another, and we will do everything we can to ensure our students’ needs are put first and they are provided every opportunity necessary to be successful and ready to be productive members of society when that time comes.”
